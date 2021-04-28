UK's Tallest Roller Coaster Stops Near Top, Forcing Riders To Climb Down 200 Feet

The tallest roller coaster in the UK broke down near the top, forcing people to walk down.

Riders were forced to walk down over 200 feet after the UK's tallest roller coaster broke down near the top on Sunday afternoon. Thrill-seekers were forced to make the terrifying climb down to solid ground after The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped mid-air.

The Big One is a steel roller coaster located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Lancashire, UK. When it was opened in 1994, The Big One was the tallest and steepest roller coaster in the world - a record it held for two years. It is currently the tallest roller coaster in the UK and stands 213 feet tall.

According to Lancashire Live, theme park staff scaled up the roller coaster to guide down nervous riders after it broke down on Sunday. Photos and videos from the incident were widely circulated on social media. One such video shows park visitors making the slow climb down to the bottom after the ride broke down near the top.

"Omg I would have been a nervous wreck walking down there," wrote one Facebook user in the comments section. "I'm glad I wasn't on it," another declared.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Pleasure Beach told The Mirror: "At 11.30am on Sunday 25th April a stoppage occurred on the Big One lift hill.

"The decision was taken to stop the ride and all riders were safely escorted down the lift hill. The ride was checked and re-opened at approximately 1.00pm"