Rollercoaster In US Gets Stuck Mid-Air, Riders Left Hanging For 10 Minutes

In a nightmarish incident, guests at an amusement park in Ohio, United States, were left suspended in a vertical position after the park's new Siren's Curse roller coaster experienced a mishap. According to People, the incident took place at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio on Saturday. It occurred at the ride's pivotal point, where the tracks break off and tilt 45 degrees, before being pulled back up to safety. Thrillseekers were stuck in the air for nearly 10 minutes, and after the riders were safely evacuated, it closed for 25 minutes before resuming normal operations.

In a statement to People, Tony Clark, a spokesperson for the Ohio park, said that the ride "experienced a delay that paused the ride's operation". "The coaster's safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. Siren's Curse reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely," he added.

The outlet reported that the rollercoaster was stuck in the air for nearly 10 minutes. They were evacuated after a maintenance employee tilted the riders back up into a horizontal position. The Siren's Curse closed for 25 minutes before resuming normal operations.

Siren's Curse is the "tallest, fastest and longest 'tilt' roller coaster in North America". The ride opened to the public on Saturday. It features 2,966 feet of track; 13 weightless airtime moments; two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a "triple-down" element with twisted and "overbanked" track, all at a top speed of 58 mph.

Cedar Point, on the other hand, is referred to as the "roller coaster capital of the world". The amusement park features a lineup of 19 coasters, including Millennium Force, Valravn and Top Thrill 2 - the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster.

This is not the first time that Cedar Point has made headlines. In 2023, riders aboard the Magnum XL 200 were stuck for 20 to 30 minutes after the ride suffered a mechanical issue mid-air. At the time, the amusement park had given each rider a fast-pass voucher for one ride.