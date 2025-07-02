German Prince, 63, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Days Before Birth Of His First Child

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern of Germany has died suddenly at age 63, just days before the birth of his first child. The German prince died from cardiac arrest in Namibia, where he had been on a work trip to the diamond industry. The prince's wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern, announced the tragic news on social media. "Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart. My beloved husband Harald v. Hohenzollern died completely unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep," she wrote in Germany.

Princess Josefa is currently running for re-election as mayor of Leonberg, in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg. The couple married in September 2024. Their first child is due in July. In her post, the princess requested privacy as she grieved. "I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child. That's why I will be stepping back from campaigning and social media in the coming days," she said.

"I hope for your understanding during this time off and thank you from the bottom of my heart at this point for your condolences and support," she concluded.

Alongside the heartbreaking caption, the German princess shared a series of throwback pictures with her late husband. She assumed the princess title after marrying Harald, who belonged to the former royal German dynasty called the House of Hohenzollern.

The Hohenzollern dynasty dates back to 1061 and had ties to Brandenburg, Prussia, Romania and the German Empire. The royal house was overthrown during the German Revolution that followed World War I, however, two branches still remain in the aristocracy. Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia, leads the formerly royal Prussian line, while Karl Friedrich, Prince of Hohenzollern, is the head of the formerly princely Swabian line.

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern and Josefa got married after meeting at a trade fair in 2022. Ms Josefa is known as the "singing mayor" among the locals because of her love for music and frequent appearances in various cultural events in the area. Her bid for mayorship started in 2020 when she ran for the post of financial mayor of Leonberg in Baden-Wurttemberg. She was elected in May 2021 after securing 17 of 33 votes for an eight-year term.