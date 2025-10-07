Ukrainian Woman Impressed By India's Quick Commerce Platform: "My European Friends Still Wonder"

Viktoriia Chakraborty, a Ukrainian woman living in India, has praised quick commerce platforms and super-fast delivery services. In the video posted on Instagram, the woman, who was holding a bag of Blinkit, said she loves getting groceries, medicines and other essentials delivered to her doorstep in just 10 minutes. She added that her "European friends get shocked" about how quick these deliveries are. She highlighted that getting fruits, vegetables, tech items, and household supplies quickly makes life convenient.

Watch the video here:

While holding a bag of Blinkit, Viktoriia said in the video, "So there is one thing about India which my European friends get shocked about, is ten-minute deliveries. Like, I ordered this I think even less than ten minutes ago, and you literally can get anything, fruits, vegetables, any technical stuff, or household supplies. So it is really cool, and I love it."

In the caption, she wrote, "Do you also survive on Blinkit? In India, anything you want, from groceries to medicines, arrives at your doorstep in just ten minutes! Meanwhile, my European friends still wonder how that's even possible and keep whining about their long waits. Honestly, fast deliveries are one of the coolest things about living here."

The video gained huge traction with users flooding the comment section with positive messages. Some users echoed her praise, with one user saying that India is "a thousand times developed than other European countries" in terms of convenience. Others noted the contrast with Europe, where delivery times are typically longer.

"I was really shocked by this when I was ordering for the first time," one user wrote.

"Thank you so much by heart, where today's scenario many western content creators only shows negative side of India," a second user said.

"Actually India is 1000 times developed than Ukraine, reason why here everything is so perfect," a third wrote.

