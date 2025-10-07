Woman Shares Experience Of Moving Into New Flat In Gurugram, Calls City "Emotionally Empty"

A woman working in Gurugram shared her experience of moving into a new flat and described the city as "emotionally empty". She posted about it on Reddit under the title, "Moved into a new place in Gurgaon, realizing this city runs only on numbers, not kindness." In her post, the woman shared how she felt "exploited" after the broker came to know about her salary.

In the post, she wrote, "Hey everyone, I just moved into a new place in Gurgaon and honestly, I'm still processing how money-driven and emotionally empty this city feels sometimes."

The woman initially finalised the flat with standard terms: one month rent, one month security, and one month brokerage. However, after she shared her salary slip with the broker, he increased the brokerage from Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,500.

"Just because he saw that I earn around Rs 65,000 a month. As if that automatically means I have money lying around. I pay Rs 15,000 rent, Rs 15,000 security, and on top of that, they charge separately for the RO and refrigerator," she added.

The woman further explained how hard it was for her to manage things in the first month. "This month was already hard , it's the first month I got my salary after starting a debt resolution plan. I have been drowning in EMIs and loans , in debt because of some bad financial decisions in the past. Every rupee is already tied up, and somehow they looked at my payslip and decided, Let's charge her more", she wrote.

She mentioned that her landlord, whom the broker kept on describing as "rich", asked for 5 days extra security, and even increased the electricity rate from Rs 9 to Rs 10 per unit. On the very same day, she received a message from her previous landlord demanding money for random things like a cupboard handle that came off during packaging, an MCB issue, and a Rs 4,000 deep cleaning charge for a small room.

According to the post, her previous landlord had already withheld Rs 30,000 security, which included last month's rent. The woman shared that she paid the amount as she was too tired to fight.

"And that's when it really hit me , Gurgaon runs purely on numbers. People don't even care about fairness anymore. They just see your payslip, your brand name, your rent amount, and start calculating how much more they can take from you," she lamented.

Netizens Reactions

The post generated a lot of traction, and amassed various responses from users. While some sympathised with the woman and her struggles, others gave a few practical advice.

One user commented, "The main problem in Gurgaon is that people don't ask questions. They just pay whatever is demanded."

Another user noted, "It's around the whole NCR, the people (landlords) are not nice here., which we tend to see in tier-2 or tier-3 city (comparing NCR)."

"There are so many vacant lots in Gurgaon, just get a different one, it's a renters market," commented a third user.