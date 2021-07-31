Elon Musk's 'Accidental Tap' Is A Savage Burn No One Saw Coming

Elon Musk is trending again, this time due to an "accidental tap".

Imagine this: you wake up with groggy eyes, look at your phone beside your pillow and see that Amitabh Bachchan has started following you. Well, before your imagination flares up, let us tell you Mr Bachchan may be too busy for that right now. But Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could spare some time to tap on the follow button to give you a weekend surprise. Beware, it could be an "accidental tap." Mr Musk has yet again become the talk of the town with his tweet. Only this time it's neither about dogecoin nor his spacecraft. Apparently, Mr Musk started following one of his fans recently. To this, the user wrote to him, "Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honoured." Guess the business magnate's reply? He simply wrote, "Sorry, accidental tap." Ouch, we feel that savage burn Mr Musk. Minutes after this tweet, Mr Musk unfollowed the said user.

Sorry, accidental tap! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

His reply created yet another sensation on Twitter and we are going all gaga over the reactions. One user went to the extent of asking him if he could accidentally follow her as well.

Elon can you accidentally tap this — Morgan Sarkissian ????????????‍♀️ (@Helloimmorgan) July 30, 2021

This user thought that the “accidental tap” was done by the tech billionaire's son X Æ A-Xii. “That must have been little X messing around,” he wrote. Mr Musk was quick with his reply and said, “He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken.”

He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Another user could not wrap his head around how anyone could accidentally tap and follow someone on Twitter. He wrote, "Takes a couple of taps to make it to the follow tap."

How does one accidentally tap and follow? Takes a couple taps to make it to the follow tap. Hmmm ???? — Jason Rambo (@Jason_Rambo) July 30, 2021

Others took the whole follow-unfollow event as a mark to show that Mr Musk did not like the publicity this time and that the user should not have made the news public in the first place. One user called it an "opportunity lost, all for likes."

Shouldn't have tweeted this. Should have just DMd him your business Proposal. You should have used it to send a business proposal to him, opportunity lost, all for likes. ???? — Simba (@iNkosi_uSimba) July 31, 2021

Mr Musk often finds himself in a heap of memes and if he isn't making one himself, people are. This tweet too has become a meme by itself. A Twitter user posted one on the thread.

Became a meme ???????? pic.twitter.com/4H5EpT4pxW — Niharika Lahoti (@lahoti_niharika) July 31, 2021

Mr Musk's weekend has got him into a fun mode where he is busy pulling the legs of Twitter users. In one place, one user wrote, "West of House...You are standing in an open field west of a white house, with a boarded front door. There is a small mailbox here." The Tesla giant replied with dark humour, "It is pitch black. You are likely to be eaten by a grue."

It is pitch black. You are likely to be eaten by a grue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2021

What do you think about Mr Musk's weekend Twitter spree?