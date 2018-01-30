Twitter Can't Wrap Its Head Around Zara Skirt Resembling Lungis

A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than 1 pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5- Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018
The lungi is a traditional garment worn around the waist by men in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other countries of South East Asia. Zara's version, meanwhile, is described on their website as a 'flowing skirt with draped detail in the front' featuring 'front slit detail at the hem' and 'zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam'.
It retails for $89.90 or approximately Rs 5,700.
For some context and comparison, a traditional lungi can be found easily on Indian ecommerce websites for as low as Rs 300.
People on Twitter haven't stopped commenting on this 'skirt' since its resemblance to a lungi was first noticed:
Who wore it better? And yes Zara, that's a lungi! pic.twitter.com/65KwCBxIDC- Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) January 30, 2018
Zara is selling lungi now... not buying clothes in '18 was a good idea... such temp relief from shit that gets sold these days pic.twitter.com/8pv0OuyLMh- Ramya (@ramyaprakash) January 30, 2018
@ZARA ils abusent quand mme #zara#lungipic.twitter.com/4mUQK3JkNQ- Oub (@hackkmo) January 27, 2018
While Zara's checked skirt is only available in brown, traditional lungis can be found in an array of designs and colours. It is popular in hotter climates where trousers are often uncomfortable.
Here are seven other instances of when the West repackaged and sold desi products.
