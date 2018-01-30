Twitter Can't Wrap Its Head Around Zara Skirt Resembling Lungis

This skirt from Zara has created a flurry on Twitter.

A £69.99 skirt from @ZARA that looks like a south Asian male skirt (lungi) that costs less than 1 pic.twitter.com/47aA2SSSg5 - Aria (@ms_aria101) January 28, 2018

Who wore it better? And yes Zara, that's a lungi! pic.twitter.com/65KwCBxIDC - Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) January 30, 2018

Zara is selling lungi now... not buying clothes in '18 was a good idea... such temp relief from shit that gets sold these days pic.twitter.com/8pv0OuyLMh - Ramya (@ramyaprakash) January 30, 2018