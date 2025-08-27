Truth Behind Viral Video Of US Professor Cancelling Exam Due to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

A professor in Tennessee, US, took an interesting take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. He told a classroom full of students that the mid-term exam is cancelled because of the engagement news, as he can't focus. Associate Professor Matthew Pittman's video went viral on social media, with users calling him "best teacher ever".

However, the Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations later clarified that it was a skit - the professor's hilarious take on the pop culture moment.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram with text, "Biochem sucks, but our professor rocks. Congrats, Travis and Taylor."

Professor Pittman can be heard saying, "We have a biochem midterm today, but Taylor and Travis just got engaged. Due to this information, I can't focus, you all can't focus, class is cancelled, get out of here."

The truth behind the video

Pittman wrote in a post on Instagram that the video was a skit. "I don't know how anybody could be expected to focus on schoolwork or anything work or career related right now," he said. "This is pretty big news...number one shared post in the history of social media."

"It's gonna be everywhere for a long time. This is gonna be crazy," he added.

Swift announces new album

Swift recently announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl".

Swift, who has won 14 Grammys including an unprecedented four for Album of the Year, made the announcement on a podcast with Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

"This is my brand new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'," Swift said while holding a blurred-out version of the cover in a clip from the New Heights podcast on Instagram.