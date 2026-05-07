Thrown Out Of School At 13, US Woman Is Now The Teacher Kids Trust Most

A Missouri schoolteacher who was expelled from her middle school as a young girl has returned to the very same institution decades later, this time as an educator dedicated to ensuring no child feels written off the way she once did, according to People Magazine. Kayla McClellan, 32, was removed from Lincoln College Preparatory Academy Middle School at the age of 13 after struggling with poor grades and disruptive behaviour. Today, she teaches at the same school, a turn of events she herself describes as remarkable.

From Troubled Student To Dedicated Teacher

McClellan has been candid about the kind of student she was in her early years. Speaking to American magazine People, she said she attended school more for the social experience than for learning.

"I was there to socialise, have a good time," she said. "In eighth grade, my grades were not cutting it. My behaviour was all over the place and I ended up getting kicked out."

After her expulsion, she transferred to a local charter school and managed to complete her schooling, though the road was far from smooth. She acknowledges that ability was never the issue. Application was.

"I was very smart but just not always wanting to apply myself," she said.

A Mother's Words That Changed Everything

The turning point came when McClellan's mother, Karen, issued what amounted to a firm but loving ultimatum as her daughter prepared to apply for university.

"This is your last chance, so make it count. Choose a school and start over," McClellan recalled her mother telling her.

She took that advice to heart, enrolling at Grambling State University in the southern state of Louisiana. There, she joined the cheerleading squad and found herself surrounded by teachers who were genuinely invested in their students' futures. She says the experience transformed her outlook entirely.

"It just changed the trajectory of my life," she said.

That shift in perspective now drives her approach in the classroom every single day. Her guiding principle is straightforward and rooted in her own past.

"You never want to be the person who discouraged a kid," she said.

McClellan's journey will resonate strongly. In a country where academic pressure and early failure can often define how young people see themselves for years to come, her story is a reminder that the right encouragement at the right moment can redirect an entire life.