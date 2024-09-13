US Teacher Used Students As 'Lookouts' While She Had Sex With Teen

A 26-year-old former high school math teacher in Missouri, US, has pleaded guilty to felony sexual contact with a 16-year-old student. Hailey Clifton-Carmack was arrested in January for her relationship with the student, which included having sex in a driveway while other students served as “lookouts,” reported People magazine. She is currently under house arrest as she awaits her sentencing on October 11.

According to the probable cause statement, the boy showed another student photographs of scratches on his back, claiming they were inflicted by Clifton-Carmack during their encounter. Clifton-Carmack faces four years in prison under Missouri's Sex Offender Assessment Program.

Initially, Clifton-Carmack was charged with child molestation, statutory rape and endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to sexual contact with a student. However, these charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by People Magazine, a student witness revealed that Clifton-Carmack had openly discussed her personal life with the class, including her troubles with the administration for being “too close with students.” The Laquey School District superintendent confirmed a private discussion with Clifton-Carmack regarding her student interactions.

The student informant also alleged that the victim had claimed to be the reason for Clifton-Carmack's divorce. Court records show that Clifton-Carmack's husband filed for divorce in August 2023, and the couple, who had a child together, were officially divorced the following month.

When Detective Sergeant Bryan Gibbs confronted Hailey Clifton-Carmack in December 8 last year, she willingly handed over her phone, showing no signs of distress despite the serious accusations against her. A search of her phone revealed a damning conversation between Clifton-Carmack and the victim, discussing their illicit relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, Clifton-Carmack continued to contact the victim until December 23, when she left the state and moved to Texas to live with her family.

Further testimony from a witness, whose name has been withheld, alleged that the victim's father was aware of the abuse but failed to intervene. When confronted about his knowledge, the father reportedly said, “They are going to do it behind my back, so I may as well let it happen,” reported People magazine He also allegedly admitted to allowing the pair to use students as “lookouts” during their trysts at school and claimed he would lie to protect his son if necessary.

The student's father now faces felony charges for child endangerment and his case is currently on hold until the teacher's sentencing on October 11.