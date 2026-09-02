'Those Who Have Network Will Survive': Techie Says AI Has Crushed Industry

A techie has stirred a fierce debate on social media after they claimed that the industry was finished for those who cannot network their way to premium roles. In a post titled, 'This career is done and dusted for real, nobody can convince otherwise," the techie said the entire industry had been reduced to networking, while software skills and actual technical ability had taken a back seat, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Since AI tools have gained prominence across the industry, the speed of shipping projects has increased, but the developers have been left wondering about their future.

"This career, this field is now reduced to "networks", and again I am specifying it's not computer networks but human networks," the techie said.

The engineer explained that networking as a prerequisite for a role led to ambiguity, and workers like them were left to figure out how to make inroads.

"Whose protocol is: ambiguity, and 'figure out somehow', Plus AI has crushed it. Right now, those senior developers who have network will only survive. For the rest, it is done and dusted," they said.

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Mixed Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the responses were mixed, with a section of users stating that the situation was dire while others said networking was the only way to climb up the ladder after hitting a certain salary milestone.

"The upper pyramid has always been human networks. It isn't a place for introverts," said one user while another added: "Once you cross Rs 30 LPA, it is always network. It's funny people think only tech skill matters. Even before AI, it was not tech; it was network and communication skills."

A third commented: "Earlier the developers were continuously moving up and leaving space for new devs to fill, but now due to AI in every company the devs are not moving up. Be it switching or moving up the ladder in the same company. So lack of that space is what is making new devs scared."

A fourth said: "Last two years the "no new hiring" bit isn't an exaggeration. Seniors are getting cut too. I still ship, and whatever hiring I see isn't a career plan. Urgent project, nobody left in the team, just grab whoever you can."