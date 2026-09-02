'What Makes You So Entrepreneurial?': Cars24 Co-Founder Amazed By Success Of People From West Delhi

Cars24 co-founder Gajendra Jangid has caught social media's attention after praising West Delhi for its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, stating he was constantly surrounded by talent from the area. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jangid noted how frequently West Delhiites surround him daily, ranging from his personal gym trainer to the employee leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) at his company.

Jangid highlighted that these 'accomplished folks' from West Delhi were embedded in his circle, which made him sit back and observe.

"I keep running into the same pin code: West Delhi," said Jangid, adding: "A founder whose bars sit in my kitchen every morning, West Delhi. The person leading GenAI at Cars24, West Delhi. The person who leads Product, West Delhi. The one who built our NBFC, West Delhi. Even my Gym trainer is from West Delhi. There are many more accomplished folks in my circle who are from West Delhi."

To satiate his curiosity and avoid selection bias, Jangid said he took the 'nerdy' route and started noticing the kind of people that had emerged from West Delhi.

"Then I started noticing it outside work. Virat Kohli grew up in Uttam Nagar. Sehwag in Najafgarh, on the same western edge. Neha Kakkar, Uttam Nagar," said Jangid.

The entrepreneur said West Delhi had 25 lakh people packed into 129 square kilometres, making up 15 per cent of the city, and it kept showing up in rooms where something was being built. Jangid reasoned that people in colonies like Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar and Tilak Nagar had resettled here post 1947 with nothing in their hands and started from zero.

"In those houses, business is not a career option you discuss once with a family. It is the background noise of the home. The shop is downstairs. Dinner is customers, credit, margins, the guy who still hasn't paid. A kid absorbs a P&L before he knows the word," he said.

"And a lesser-known thing. Most of those families own the house they live in. Not wealthy, but not fragile. That is exactly the floor a 25-year-old needs to say no to a safe job."

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As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that West Delhi triggered the aspirational aspect and pushed people to build and generate wealth.

"From someone who spent his teens in West Delhi. You either had money or you didn't. You do get exposed to seeing wealth in the area, and that often leads to you wanting to hustle and get yourself out of trenches," said one user, while another added: "Abundance vs scarcity. All young guys growing up there have that aspirational aspect induced in them from age 14/15 and somehow crack the code to start their business."

A third commented: "Nice one. But to be honest, bro, this pattern seeking and intuitions of yours has a term: "Naive Reductionism". Look it up."

A fourth said: "Being a West Delhi boy, I think it comes from a place where we have enough money to live a decent lifestyle but not enough where you could call it HNI level or generational wealth."