"Next Anthropic Won't Emerge From India": Entrepreneur Cites Banking System Issues

Shreyans Jain, co-founder of Y Combinator-backed startup Manicule, has triggered a debate on social media after claiming that India's banking system is too conservative to support the emergence of globally influential companies. In a post on X, Jain compared his experiences with banks in India and the United States. He argued that obtaining a loan in the US often requires only a reasonable credit score and a short credit history, while Indian borrowers face extensive documentation requirements, including income tax returns, bank statements, business financial records and net worth declarations.

According to Jain, even after meeting these requirements, applicants in India can struggle to secure loans that are large enough to support ambitious growth plans. He described India as a "credit starved" country and suggested that a banking sector with very low risk tolerance could limit the country's ability to compete on the global stage.

The most widely discussed part of Jain's post was his claim that "the next Anthropic or Foxconn isn't gonna come out of India and change the world with chump change."

His remarks quickly drew responses from other users, many of whom challenged the comparison between bank lending and the creation of major technology companies.

One user argued that bank loans have rarely been the primary source of funding for the world's biggest technology firms. The user noted that Anthropic, one of the leading artificial intelligence companies, was built through venture capital and corporate investment rather than traditional bank debt. The same user pointed to companies such as Amazon and Google, which relied heavily on equity funding during their early stages.

The response also highlighted Foxconn's growth story, stating that the manufacturing giant expanded through operational cash flow, low-cost production and strategic partnerships with major technology companies rather than through large commercial bank loans.

According to the user, banks are designed to manage risk and are generally cautious lenders in every country, including the United States. The commenter added that no American bank would provide billions of dollars in loans to a pre-revenue artificial intelligence company.

Another participant in the discussion defended India's strict lending practices. The user argued that widespread loan defaults, financial misconduct and document fraud have encouraged banks to adopt stricter verification procedures. The commenter claimed that credible borrowers can still access significant funding, while extensive paperwork exists because some applicants attempt to manipulate financial records.

The exchange reflects a broader debate about how India should finance innovation and entrepreneurship. While some believe easier access to credit could help create the next generation of global companies, others argue that venture capital, private investment and strong business fundamentals remain far more important than bank lending when building transformational firms.