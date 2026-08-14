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Woman Dies After Fall From Delhi Flyover, Cops Says She Was 'Mentally Unwell'

Police said the Shakurpur resident, a mother of two, had left home without informing her family and had not been well for a week.

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Woman Dies After Fall From Delhi Flyover, Cops Says She Was 'Mentally Unwell'
Woman dies after falling off flyover in west Delhi. (Representative)
  • A 29-year-old woman died after falling from a flyover near Britania Chowk in Delhi
  • The woman was taken to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital by a passerby before being referred to RML
  • She was identified as a Shakurpur resident, married in 2019, with two children
What are the next steps in the legal process for this incident?
New Delhi:

A 29-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a flyover near Britania Chowk in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.
A PCR call was received regarding the incident, following which a police team reached the spot. The woman was shifted to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar by passerby, police said.

She was initially unable to speak and was later identified as a resident of Shakurpur. She was married in 2019 and had two children, police said.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that the woman had not been keeping well for the past week and was reportedly also not mentally well.

She had left her home around 1 pm without informing her family members, police said.

The crime team and FSL team inspected the spot. She was later referred to RML Hospital, where she was declared dead. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Flyover Death, Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi
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