5th Suspect Linked To Pak-Backed Handler Arrested In Assam

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, led by IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, has apprehended another suspected operative linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from Gauripur under Changsari Police Station in Kamrup district.

The arrest was made in the early hours of Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation, following leads developed during earlier arrests and subsequent investigations.

The accused has been identified as Mrigen Saloi, 31, a permanent resident of Belsor in Nalbari district. Electronic devices and documents were recovered and seized from his possession during the operation.

With Saloi's arrest, the total number of people apprehended in connection with the SBN case has risen to five. Earlier arrests were made in Dhubri, Chirang, Barpeta and Hailakandi districts.

According to the STF, Saloi had been working with a private company in Changsari for nearly a year and was apprehended from a rented house in Gauripur. During the investigation, he was allegedly found to have been in contact with several Pakistan-based individuals believed to be associated with the SBN.

The STF said the operation is part of its sustained investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives.