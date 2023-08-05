This US Man Led An Incredible Lottery Journey From $500 To $1 Million

Mr Cha was at home when he scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.

After parlaying some of the $500 he won in a lottery game, a man in the United States recently won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery sold at a liquor store.

According to the KCRA News, Vang Cha said he decided to spend $30 on Scratchers tickets, and he ended up winning $500 on the California 200X game, well short of the $10 million grand prize.

"I decided to just go all in and buy an entire book of the $10 games. I went to work and scratched probably about 20 of them, then went home and scratched the rest," Mr Cha told lottery officials in a statement.

One of the tickets in the book won him a $1 million prize.

According to Fox News, Once he scratched off the fourth and final row of his ticket, which revealed winning number 16, he said he couldn't believe that he was a winner.

"I scanned it on the Lottery app to make sure it was true, and it was," Mr Cha said.

Mr Cha stated that he intends to invest his earnings and may begin playing Scratchers more frequently than before.

This is not the first time in the past few weeks that someone has won a large sum of money in the lottery.

A few days ago, an Indian expat, Mohd Adil Khan, living in the UAE, won the first FAST5 Grand Prize. Now, he will be receiving AED 25,000 (approximately Rs 5.5 lakh) every month for the next 25 years.

The official statement revealed that Mohd Adil Khan, an architect from Lucknow, "never imagined" that his first purchase could make him the winner of the grand prize. With his big win, Mr Adil aims to buy a house for his family and also wishes to explore other investment opportunities.

The statement added that he decided to buy the lottery ticket when he came across the ad while scrolling through social media one day.

