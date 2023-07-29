Indian Expat, Living In Dubai, To Get Rs 5.5 Lakh Per Month For 25 Years

He decided to buy the lottery ticket when he came across the ad while scrolling social media

An Indian expat Mohd Adil Khan, living in UAE, has won the first FAST5 Grand Prize. Now, he will be receiving AED 25,000 (Rs 5.5 lakh approx) every month, for the next 25 years.

The official statement revealed that Mohd Adil Khan, an architect from Lucknow, “never imagined” that his first purchase could make him the winner of the grand prize. With his big win, Mr Adil aims to buy a house for his family and also wishes to explore other investment opportunities.

The statement added that he decided to buy the lottery ticket when he came across the ad while scrolling social media one day.

Mr Adil, who went to Dubai from Saudi Arabia in 2018, said, “This was the first time I brought any raffle draw tickets. One day, while strolling through my family photos on social media, I came across an Emirates Draw ad. Filled with hope, he purchased one ticket for the following weeks.” He says that just the thought of receiving AED 25,000 in his bank account every month, is nothing less than “incredible.” Mr Adil added, “I never imagined that my first purchase would make me the first FAST5 Grand Prize winner. The thought of receiving AED 25,000 every month in my bank account for 25 years is incredible.”

It is for the very first time that he has won something as big as this grand prize, which will reportedly aid him in making “good investment decisions.”

He said, “I have never come across such a unique prize offering from any other drawer. This win will take away my financial worries and guarantee a stable secondary income, which will help me make good investment decisions.”

Rejoiced by his big win, Mr Adil expressed that now he can fulfil his dream of bringing his family to live with him in the UAE.