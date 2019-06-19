This Japanese Burger Costs $1,000 - Here's What It Tastes Like

The Golden Giant burger is served with a bottle of champagne

Offbeat | | Updated: June 19, 2019 16:39 IST
One thousand dollars is a lot of money. In that much money, you could buy an expensive phone or a take a nice trip - or you could treat yourself to a burger. That's right. One thousand dollars is the cost of one of the world's most expensive burgers, served at The Oak Door Steakhouse at the Grand Hyatt at Tokyo, Japan. A video by Insider explores what makes it worth the price tag.

The Golden Giant burger is the creation of US chef Patrick Shimada. Priced at 100,000 yen - or approximately $1,000 - it is crafted with a burger bun topped with gold leaf. Inside, the restaurant uses a 1 kg Wagyu beef patty, along with other premium ingredients like Japanese cheddar cheese and foie gras. The whole thing comes with a champagne bottle.

The base for the burger is a garlic saffron sauce, and it is then topped with veggies like tomato and lettuce. Almost as big as a chopping board, the burger is served with freshly shaved truffles - one of the most expensive food items in the world.

The expensive burger gets a thumbs up from Insider's reviewer, who calls it "miles better" than anything in a conventional restaurant.

However, it is still not the most expensive burger you can buy. For that, check out our list of the world's most expensive foods.

Trending

