The Top 10 Most Expensive Foods In The World Including A 24K Gold Pizza

For $5,000 (about Rs 3.5 lakh), there is a lot you could do. You could buy a car, go on a vacation - or you could eat a burger. That's right - $5,000 is the cost of the world's most expensive hamburger, that comes topped with truffles and foie gras and is served with a $2,500 bottle of wine. But do you know what's crazier? This fabulous burger is not even the most expensive food item on this incredible list.

Insh takes a look at some of the world's most expensive foods through this video. The drool-worthy list includes a bag of popcorn that retails at $2,500 and a $2,000 lobster frittata that comes with 10 ounces of caviar.

As is only to be expected, it's a list that includes a lot of rare, expensive ingredients, old recipes and a lot of gold leaf.

But what food tops this list of the world's most expensive foods? Watch the video above to find out.

