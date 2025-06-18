World's Most Expensive Fighter Jet Is Still Grounded In Kerala. This Is Why

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport more than 72 hours after it was forced to make an emergency landing. According to reports, the jet has suffered a "technical snag", forcing it to remain grounded.

The short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) jet was part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently operating in the Indo-Pacific following a series of joint exercises with the Indian Navy. The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning after encountering low fuel levels.

A Royal Navy AW101 Merlin helicopter arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport a day after the emergency landing to transport the pilot back to the Prince of Wales, indicating that the jet's return to sea-based operations may take longer than initially anticipated.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which had earlier confirmed it was assisting with the diversion, described the incident as a "normal occurrence," and said it was extending logistical support.

The F-35B is part of the most expensive and technologically sophisticated fighter jet programme in history. Designed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 programme spans multiple international partners and service branches. The B variant, which the Royal Navy operates, is capable of short take-off and vertical landings, enabling it to fly from carriers that lack catapult systems.

The F-35 family, which includes the A, B, and C variants, has seen deployment across multiple theatres in recent months. The Israeli Air Force has been employing its F-35 fleet in precision operations over Iranian territory, underlining the jet's centrality to Western air power.

The F-35's radar-evading profile, coupled with its advanced sensor fusion technology, makes it one of the most sought-after platforms globally. Despite its capabilities, the programme has faced persistent scrutiny over costs and recurring technical glitches. The F-35B, in particular, has occasionally suffered from issues related to its lift fan system and vertical landing mechanism.