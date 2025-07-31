US Navy F-35 Fighter Crashes Near Air Station In California

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet has crashed near the Leemore Naval Air Station in California, according to a Navy press statement. The pilot managed to successfully eject and has reportedly been airlifted to a hospital.

The incident that occurred around 6:30 pm (local time) is under investigation, the statement said.

Visuals from the spot show thick plumes of smoke rising from the burning debris.

Per the US Navy, the aircraft was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, known as the "Rough Raiders."

VF-125 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron, responsible for training pilots and aircrews.

Naval Air Station Lemoore is located around 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of the city of Fresno in central California.

What Is The F-35 Jet?

The F-35 is a family of 5th-generation, single-seat, single-engine stealth multirole combat aircraft designed to perform air superiority, strike, electronic warfare, and intelligence-gathering missions.

There are three primary variants:

F-35A, Conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL)

F-35B, Short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL)

F-35C, Carrier-based operations