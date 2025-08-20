Staff Of Major Convenience Store Chain In Japan Found Faking Expiry Dates On Food

Ministop, a popular convenience store chain in Japan, recently made headlines after it suspended sales of its in-house deli items. Staff members across various branches were reportedly found tampering with the expiry dates affixed on these food items. They didn't label the food until 1-2 hours after it had been prepared on the premises. In some cases, they replaced existing expiry date stickers with fake ones. This serious problem has been discovered at 23 Ministrop stores so far, including ones in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Saitama, Aichi, and others.

Ministop has issued a public apology. "We sincerely apologise to customers who purchased handmade onigiri and bento (lunch boxes), as well as other concerned parties, for the significant inconvenience caused," the company said in a statement. Ministop has stopped selling onigiri (Japanese rice balls) and bento lunches at most of its stores since August 9. Later, it suspended the sales of other deli foods, too, across around 1600 outlets nationwide.

Ministop operates a total of 1,818 stores across Japan as of July 2025, as per Japan Today. It is among the most well-known convenience store brands in the country. The chain franchise is operated by Ministop Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Aeon Co. (one of Japan's largest retail companies). One of Ministop's distinctive features is its in-house kitchens that prepare fresh foods like sandwiches, bento boxes, soft-serve ice creams, rice balls and various other snacks. There are designated seating areas inside stores where customers can consume their purchased treats. Such grab-and-go food items from convenience stores are a staple part of the daily lives of many people in Japan.