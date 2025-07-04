Watch: Passenger Enjoys Self-Heating Bento Box On Japan's Bullet Train. Foodies Are Impressed

A video showing a traveller in Japan enjoying food from a self-heating bento box has gone viral. The reel was shared by a Canadian CEO, Tina Lee. She showed off the different bento boxes (ekiben) she got for her family's journey on board a bullet train (Shinkansen). She purchased them from a stand next to the ticket booth at Tokyo Station. She noted that they contained food freshly prepared on the morning of their trip. She bought three of the boxes shaped like the iconic train itself for her kids.

Also Read: Machine Turns Chilled Soda Into Icy Drink Almost 'Instantly,' Wows Internet

What was also interesting was the ekiben she chose for herself. It is actually a self-heating bento box. It is square-shaped and has a string on one side, which she is seen pulling in the video. She says, "I can already feel the heat coming out." She is left fascinated by how warm her food is without needing to use a microwave. "I love this technology," she declares. She also shows us the treats inside her Katsu Chicken Bento box. Apart from the crispy chicken, it contains ketchup rice with egg and tomato sauce.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:

"Wow, wish we had some of that technology at home!"

"Oh wow, this is sooo cute, love it!"

"Oh, how adorable!!! Looks so yummy, too!"

"As a train fanatic, this is so cute!!!"

"OMG, these are easily marketable here. Especially the self-heating ones."

"I like it and I'm 57. That is so cool!!"

"Love going on the Shinkansen! Those are cute bentos! And self-heating....how does that even work!?!?"

Also Read: Viral Video Shares A Peek Into Japanese School Lunch Meal And We Are Jealous

How Do Self-Heating Bento Boxes Work?

The boxes have two sections. The upper part contains the food, while the bottom compartment holds a heating element (this could be a pouch of quicklime or other exothermic substances). As observed in the viral video above, you need to pull a string/tab on the side of the box to activate the heating mechanism. When you do so, the pouch breaks, mixing a small amount of water with the lime, which causes a chemical reaction that generates steam and heat. This warms the food for around 5 minutes.

These special bento boxes allow people to heat meals quickly without a microwave, making them ideal for train travel. Self-heating ekiben are a common sight on the Shinkansen and are often found at Tokyo Station and other major train stations.