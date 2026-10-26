"There Won't Be Real Jobs Left In 5-10 Years": Software Engineer Considers Farming Amid AI Fears

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has left many technology professionals worried about the future of their careers. A software engineer with nearly 10 years of experience has sparked a discussion on Reddit after revealing that he is seriously considering farming or growing his own food amid fears that traditional tech jobs could become increasingly scarce.

The engineer said keeping up with the pace of AI development had become exhausting, leaving him uncertain about how long humans could continue to match the technology's progress. He fears that conventional jobs could become harder to find over the next five to 10 years as AI systems take on more complex tasks.

"We're living through an absolutely insane time, and we're all trying to keep up, but honestly, I don't even know if we can anymore. Everything is moving faster than the human brain can process. For the first time in my life, I'm seriously considering getting into farming or growing my own food. I genuinely feel like there won't be many real jobs left in 5–10 years," he wrote in a post on Reddit's r/ClaudeCode community.

Reflecting on how quickly things have changed, he said his views on AI had shifted significantly over the past year. He previously believed that while AI could write code, experienced software engineers would still be needed to design systems and oversee complex projects. However, he now feels that AI is increasingly capable of handling these responsibilities, sometimes more effectively than humans.

The engineer also questioned whether developing websites, creating games and launching software-as-a-service (SaaS) products would continue to hold the same value as AI tools become more advanced.

"It can design systems now. And in many cases, it does a better job than we do. Sometimes I feel like we're actively building the thing that's going to make us obsolete. I'm just tired," he added.

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His post reflects growing anxiety among technology workers about the impact of AI on employment. As these systems become capable of performing tasks that once required years of training and experience, professionals are increasingly questioning how their skills and careers will remain relevant.

One user wrote, "How about people who embrace it and run with it will survive? That's the way forward as I see it. Grab on with both hands and run with it. If it turns out to eat everyone's job, well then it didn't matter in the long run. If not? You made the right call. I see no path that this all goes away."

Another said, "I've been a software engineer for 7 years and bought an old farm 4 years ago. i have 100+ chickens, sheep, beehives, an orchard and just started on a garden. Farming is way more difficult but also way more rewarding."

"Yes getting into farming is something i have been contemplating too. Actually many swe friends doing that now. In fact it could be worthwhile because at the end of the day everyone's gotta eat," added a third user.

