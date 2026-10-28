Microsoft Engineer Offered Rs 11 Lakh To Leave, Asks Reddit: "Should I Take It?"

A 23-year-old software engineer at Microsoft in Hyderabad has sparked a debate online after asking whether he should accept Rs 11 lakh to leave the company. In a post on Reddit's r/hyderabad community, the engineer said Microsoft had announced its Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) programme on Monday. According to the post, he was offered three months' salary, amounting to roughly Rs 11 lakh, to resign voluntarily.

The post quickly gained traction online. The engineer posed a simple question: "Been offered Rs 11 lakh to leave Microsoft. Should I take it?"

The post drew mixed reactions from users. Some advised him against accepting the offer, arguing that the job market remains challenging. Others said they would take the payout and begin searching for a new role. One user noted that the possibility of being included in a future round of layoffs made the decision even more difficult.

The discussion highlights a broader concern among tech workers. While a short-term payout can provide financial cushioning, leaving a stable role at a major technology company carries risks, particularly at a time when hiring remains uncertain and AI is reshaping parts of the industry.

Microsoft announced the VEO scheme on October 26 for eligible employees at Level 70 and below. The programme applies to select teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada. Reports suggest that around 60,000 employees worldwide could be eligible, representing more than a quarter of the company's workforce. Microsoft has said the offer is voluntary and includes financial support as well as career-planning assistance. The company added that participating teams were selected based on business needs and customer commitments.

In India, Microsoft employs about 23,000 people, although the company has not disclosed how many employees are eligible for the scheme. Reports indicate that eligible staff have until December 1 to apply, with December 31 set as the final working day.



(Disclaimer: This story is based on a post shared on Reddit. NDTV has not independently verified the claims made in the post or the identity of the user.)