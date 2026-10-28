Microsoft Employees' Luxury Office Lifestyle Videos Resurface Amid Voluntary Exit Offer To 60,000 Staff

For years, social media has been flooded with videos of employees showing off their daily lives inside the offices of major companies. From enjoying free meals and listening to music to working out in office gyms, these videos often offer a glimpse into the comfortable working environments of corporate employees. Such clips tend to attract even more attention when they come from employees of tech giants such as Microsoft, Google and Apple.

Over the years, several young software professionals working at Microsoft have shared videos documenting their daily office routines. Many of these clips, posted with captions such as "A Day in the Life of a Microsoft Engineer" and "What I Eat at Microsoft Office", show employees enjoying a variety of meals, snacks and other workplace facilities.

However, some of these old videos are now resurfacing on social media following reports of Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO), which has brought renewed attention to job security and workplace culture at the technology giant.

The programme, reportedly covering around 60,000 employees across India and three other countries, has sparked discussions online. Amid these conversations, several social media users have begun revisiting Instagram reels shared by people identifying themselves as Microsoft employees.

On X, formerly Twitter, users have shared and reacted to these videos, particularly those showing employees enjoying meals and other office perks. Clips following the popular "What I Ate" format have also gained attention, with users discussing the lifestyle portrayed by employees at major technology companies.

Some social media users have even attempted to link the comfortable office lifestyles shown in these videos to Microsoft's decision to introduce the voluntary exit programme.

However, no verified evidence suggests that employees' food habits, workplace perks, or the lifestyles shown in these videos played any role in the company's decision. Microsoft has not confirmed any such connection.

Here are some of the videos that have resurfaced on social media amid the discussion.

The renewed attention has nevertheless brought these old office lifestyle videos back into online discussions, with users sharing different opinions about workplace benefits, employee productivity and job security in the technology sector.