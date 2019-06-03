The Body Massage You Wouldn't Want, As Tweeted By Anand Mahindra

A picture tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has once again managed to tickle our funny bone - this time with a hilarious picture and his equally hilarious caption for it. On Monday, Mr Mahindra took to Twitter to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement. A flyer stuck to the road roller's huge wheel proudly proclaims an offer for a body massage for just 499 bucks.

The humour in the picture was not lost on Mr Mahindra, who tweeted, tongue firmly in cheek: "Hilarious. After this massage, you'll never need another one; it'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments...

"(The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!)," he added.

Take a look at the picture below:

Hilarious. After this massage, you'll never need another one; it'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019

The picture has collected over 1,600 'likes' since being shared online, along with hundreds of amused comments.

Right under the trees.. Ayurveda therapy straight from mother nature with a sweet touch of Bulldozer — Bhuvan Madan (@bhuvanmadan24) June 3, 2019

Simple case of utilizing every inch of available space to draw attention! — Prabodh Kant (@prabodh_kant) June 3, 2019

On the roll! — KBS Sidhu (@kbssidhu1961) June 3, 2019

Mr Mahindra often shares funny posts with his 7 million Twitter followers. A few days ago, it was an excavator video he tweeted that had people in splits.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra's tweet? Let us know using the comments section.