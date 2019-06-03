The Body Massage You Wouldn't Want, As Tweeted By Anand Mahindra

"It'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments..." wrote Anand Mahindra

Offbeat | | Updated: June 03, 2019 14:28 IST
A picture tweeted by Anand Mahindra.


Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has once again managed to tickle our funny bone - this time with a hilarious picture and his equally hilarious caption for it. On Monday, Mr Mahindra took to Twitter to share a picture of a huge road roller sporting a rather unsuitable advertisement. A flyer stuck to the road roller's huge wheel proudly proclaims an offer for a body massage for just 499 bucks.

The humour in the picture was not lost on Mr Mahindra, who tweeted, tongue firmly in cheek: "Hilarious. After this massage, you'll never need another one; it'll be a permanent remedy for all ailments...

"(The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!)," he added.

Take a look at the picture below:

The picture has collected over 1,600 'likes' since being shared online, along with hundreds of amused comments.

Mr Mahindra often shares funny posts with his 7 million Twitter followers. A few days ago, it was an excavator video he tweeted that had people in splits.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra's tweet? Let us know using the comments section.

