Anand Mahindra's Tweet Proves That Nobody Can Beat Indians At 'Jugaad'

A video of a "khatiya-vator" was shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

The Hindi word 'jugaad' can be roughly translated as a "hack" or an innovative work-around. Often used to signify creativity in making the best out of meagre resources available, jugaad is celebrated as an example of the Indian spirit of resourcefulness and enterprise. And now a tweet by Anand Mahindra proves, yet again, that nobody can beat Indians at jugaad.

On Tuesday, Mr Mahindra reached into his now-famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box' to share an incredible video with his 6 million Twitter followers. The short video shows how one person made a makeshift excavator - using a khatiya or a cot bed! In the clip, a construction vehicle with the khatiya attached to it is used to pick up a load of earth, much like an excavator would.

"I think the phrase 'Necessity is the mother of invention' was invented by Indians!" quipped Mr Mahindra while sharing the video. "Here's a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A 'Khatiya-vator'."

Take a look at the video below:

I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention' was invented by Indians! Here's a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator'. #whatsappwonderboxpic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

The video has collected hundreds of comments and more than 15,000 'likes' since being shared online. Here's how people reacted to the "khatiya-vator":

Amazing...It's Indian mind..Har problem ka solution h — Pallav Parashar (@PallavCa) May 21, 2019

Aren't Indians famous for their 'Jugaad' skills 😄 — PrachiB (@Prachi_VB) May 21, 2019

Jugad at its best😂😂😂 — @Kk (@KrishnakantN) May 21, 2019

One Twitter user even shared another innovative use for the humble khatiya:

Our farmers have invented one more than one ...... Another example . pic.twitter.com/8jofVuNSID — AJAY GHANGHAS 🇮🇳💎 (@AJAYGHANGHAS16) May 21, 2019

What do you think of this excavator jugaad? Let us know using the comments section.

