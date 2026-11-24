A teenage boy in the US has been charged after he allegedly chased his mother with an electric saw. The incident took place over the weekend in Florida's Volusia County, after the mother took away the 16-year-old boy's Xbox console, just days after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the incident on Monday (Nov 23) after they received a report that the teenager had cowed his family over this minor issue, blackmailed the family and said he would hurt the family's pets.

"This weekend, deputies responded to a report of a DeLand-area 16-year-old chasing his mom with this chainsaw and threatening to harm family pets after she took away his Xbox," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The authorities shared the photo of the 18-inch cordless Greenworks chainsaw, which was allegedly used during this incident. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center," Chitwood added.

The teen was later transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center for help. The sheriff's office did not provide any further details about the case.

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Reacting to the sheriff's statement, a social media user said: "That's GTA withdrawals. Worse than drugs." Meanwhile, another added: "They said once GTA6 came out, people would start ruining their lives over it, and here we are. It has begun."

GTA 6 officially released on Thursday (Nov 19), sending the gaming community into a frenzy. The game's realistic-looking virtual world (depicting Florida) is winning praise, but some of its violent gameplay sequences have sparked a debate on social media.

One of the gameplay clips shows a male character roaming around on the street and suddenly pouncing on a woman walking towards him. He knocks her to the ground and repeatedly punches her as she struggles to defend herself.

Moments later, he chooses a pistol and fires about two dozen shots at the lifeless body of the woman. It is this act that has triggered a debate over the game's content, with some social media users questioning the kind of behaviour it allows players to engage in.