Techie Rethinks Rejecting Rs 77 Lakh London Job After Startup Gets Rs 38 Crore: "Was Excited, But Hesitant"

A Bengaluru-based software developer recently shared their experience of turning down a lucrative offer from a company and then watching the same company scale to massive heights. Sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), the techie opened up about the time when they walked away from a 60,000 pound pre-tax (around Rs 77 lakh) job offer at a London-based startup. As per the employee, the job was supposed to be on-site in London. They were excited, and also hesitant because of "multiple reasons", including the cost of living in the UK and lack of visa sponsorship.

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But now they are rethinking their decision after the company successfully raised a massive 3 million pounds (over Rs 38 crore) in pre-seed/seed, with more to come and is hiring extensively. Funding at this scale usually means that the business is expanding quickly and increasing the value of employee stock options.

See the post here:

"Today I saw chad's LinkedIn post that they raised £3 million in pre-seed/seed with more to come and are hiring extensively," the post read. "Had I taken that offer and bet on the founders, life would've been completely different."

"I'm not sure if it would've turned out for the better but must've been one hell of a journey."

"I do not know if I made the right decision or not, but it felt right not to pursue with them back then."

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Social media reactions

The post gained significant traction on the platform, sparking conversations about the unpredictability of career paths. "Had been in a similar position buddy, but you can only connect the dots backwards, so keep going," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Will hit you up in 2028 or 29 to help me get a role in nice or something," another user wrote.

"That's absolutely fine, buddy," a third user suggested.