Techie Earning Rs 27 Lakh Wants To Switch Back To Previous Job At Lower Pay: 'Hate It Here'

A software engineer earning Rs 27 lakh per annum (LPA) at a startup has caught social media's attention after claiming that they wanted to return to their previous job at less pay. In a social media post titled, "I recently joined a startup and I'm already regretting it. Tips needed to switch back to MNCs," the techie explained that their last corporate role offered a better team environment and allowed them to work at their own pace.

"I was working with an MNC until last month as a Gen AI Engineer, and I was not working more than one to two hours every day and was making around Rs 1.25 lakh per month," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

Despite a comfortable job, the techie said they were concerned about long-term career growth and staying relevant in the industry, which prompted them to make the switch to a startup with a $600 million valuation.

"I joined the startup and it's been three weeks, and people started telling me about my manager and how he micro-manages the team. I had a 1:1 meeting with him two weeks ago and found out why others were talking about him like that. Also, the work really sucks. I thought I'd be working with cool technologies after joining, but there's no way to do that," the techie said.

Highlighting that the new role did not align with their long-term vision and career goals, the techie said they wanted to move on and were willing to accept a lower salary.

"I hate it here. I really miss the work culture of my old organisation, and I've been regretting every single day why I left the old job. I realised how important a great manager and a great team are, and I feel like an idiot for switching to this new job instead of staying," the techie said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Facing Same Situation'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar stories, highlighting that the work was not as exciting as it was at their previous organisations.

"Rs 1.25L per month with only 1-2 hours daily work??? Drop the company name right now or get me hired bro," said one user, while another added: "I also want to switch my company, which I joined just a couple of months back. Neither the tech stack nor the work is up to the rising or modern-day tech standards. I am confused here because I have never quit a job before completing three years, and I am the only person in my current (small) team for my area of work."

A third commented: "Broo, even I am facing the same situation, but the only difference is that even my old company is sh*t. However, the present one is worse as there is no growth. If there are any suggestions, please tell me."

A fourth said: "I'm not a software engineer, but every company is different. You should have checked online or with ex-employees if you were not in a rush to switch."