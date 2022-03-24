Swara Bhasker Says Uber Driver 'Took Off' With Her Stuff In Los Angeles

Swara Bhasker tweeted Uber for help after a cab driver made off with her groceries.

Actress Swara Bhasker has flagged Uber after one of their drivers took off with her stuff still in the cab. Swara who is currently in Los Angeles, USA, tweeted Uber Support for help a few hours ago, saying that her driver took off with her groceries during a pre-added stop. Uber customers can add up to two extra stops along their route. Writing about the incident on Twitter, Swara said: "Hey Uber Support, one of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop!"

The Veere Di Wedding actress added that there was no way to report the issue on Uber's app, since the items were not lost. "It seems there's no way to report this on your app - it's not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back?" she wrote, adding the hashtag #touristproblems.

Hey @Uber_Support

One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there's no way to report this on your app - it's not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? ????????‍♀️ #touristproblems — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 23, 2022

Uber has since responded to the tweet, saying that they reached out to Swara Bhasker through a private message. "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We've reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you," Uber Support said in response to the actress's complaint.

Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We've reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) March 23, 2022

Swara Bhasker is best known for her roles in films like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aarah and Nil Battey Sannata, among others.