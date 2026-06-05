Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer Wife's Call; Internet Labels Him 'Pookie Husband'

A recent video of legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has gone viral on social media, winning hearts across the internet. In the clip, Gavaskar pauses his speech mid-way at a Rotary event to answer a call from his wife, leaving the audience smiling and touched by the candid moment.

The incident took place at an event organised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport in Mumbai. Gavaskar was attending as the Chief Guest at a celebration honouring around 850 underprivileged children who received free paediatric heart surgeries through the 'Gift of Life' initiative. The programme was held at the Rotary Service Centre on Juhu Tara Road, with surgeries conducted at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Joins Rotary Club Of Bombay Airport To Celebrate 850 Life-Saving Heart Surgeries For Underprivileged Children

During the event, as Gavaskar was addressing the audience, his phone rang. On learning that the call was from his wife, he paused his speech and chose to take the call. The warm gesture instantly drew an affectionate reaction from those present, with many in the room responding with a collective "aww". The video soon spread online, where users praised the cricketer for putting family first, calling it a "Pookie Husband" moment.

The 'Gift of Life' initiative, led under the guidance of Chairman Nitin Mehta, has carried out life-saving heart surgeries for children born with congenital heart defects. Over the past six years, the project has raised nearly Rs 12 crore. The current phase, worth Rs 3.5 crore, aims to support around 250 children with critical surgeries and medical care.

Later, while interacting with the media, Gavaskar spoke about balancing his personal and professional life. He said he follows a structured schedule and manages both aspects with careful planning.

His response, combined with the viral moment, added to the admiration people already have for him beyond cricket.

The incident has once again shown why Gavaskar continues to be widely respected not only as a cricketing legend but also as a person who values relationships and everyday moments.