Steve Jobs' Error-Ridden CV Up For Auction, Set To Fetch $50,000

Offbeat | | Updated: February 25, 2018 12:22 IST
The questionnaire was filled out by Steve Jobs in 1973.

A job application filled out by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs 45 years ago is all set to go up for auction next month. Filled out in 1973, the application reflects his aspirations to work in technology. The one-page CV, dotted with punctuation and spelling errors, is estimated to fetch around $50,000 (approximately Rs 32 lakh).
 
The application lists his name as 'Steven jobs' and address as 'reed college', a college in Oregon that Steve Jobs attended briefly.

The document does not state what position he was applying for, and is set to be sold by Boston-based auction house RR Auction.
 
Steve Jobs listed 'electronics tech or design engineer' as his special abilities and said 'yes' he understood computers.

Three years later, along with Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs would begin Apple, a company that would make him a billionaire.

The questionnaire is part of a pop culture sale by RR Auctions that will take place between 8-15 March. The sale will also include the auction of a rare Apple Mac OS X Manual and a newspaper article - both signed by Steve Jobs.


 

