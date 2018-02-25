Steve Jobs' Error-Ridden CV Up For Auction, Set To Fetch $50,000

The application lists his name as 'Steven jobs' and address as 'reed college', a college in Oregon that Steve Jobs attended briefly.
The document does not state what position he was applying for, and is set to be sold by Boston-based auction house RR Auction.
Our trio of Steve Jobs items at auction is getting a lot of international attention. Read all about it here: https://t.co/BBAQA8pNHr -- Bidding starts March 8; preview all the items here: https://t.co/ZgwRsYcFqW#RRAuction#SteveJobs#Applepic.twitter.com/Oo11qB0bVy- RR Auction (@RRAuction) February 23, 2018
Steve Jobs listed 'electronics tech or design engineer' as his special abilities and said 'yes' he understood computers.
Next to 'Phone', the creator of iPhones put down 'none'.
Three years later, along with Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs would begin Apple, a company that would make him a billionaire.
Comments
Click for more trending news