Startup Founder Responds After Job Seeker Calls His Website "Disgusting"

The job seeker reached out to startup founder Pritam Kudev through LinkedIn. She said that after exploring the website and products, she "cringed hard." She described the website as "very repelling and borderline disgusting" and said it felt like the brand was selling pictures of shirtless men and other men applying products instead of presenting a nicely curated product with decent ingredients compared to others available in the market.

She said she liked the idea of "skincare for men" but added that she would not visit the website again to buy something for her father. She suggested making the website simpler, gender-friendly and welcoming. She also said she was a developer and noticed that the website was lagging. As she was currently open to work, she offered to help improve the website and ended by saying she hoped her suggestion helped.

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Kudev, the founder and CEO of men's beauty and personal care brand Mannlich, responded to the message. He thanked her for the honest feedback and said the website was made for a specific type of consumer base and to repel others. He added that they were glad it actually worked.

Kudev later shared a screenshot of the interaction on LinkedIn. While sharing it, he wrote, "Whoever is teaching these kids to use such templates for outreach. Where are your legs?"

He also invited candidates to apply to his company for opportunities in marketing, content and operations. He asked people who were not "Repelled" by the website to share their portfolio.