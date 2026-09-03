After Paying Rs 58 Crore In Taxes, Startup Founder Slams Poor Infrastructure, Sparks Debate

Mumbai-based startup founder Dr Aniruddha Malpani recently revealed that he paid Rs 58 crore as tax in the last financial year, raising concerns over civic infrastructure and urban governance. He reposted a photo that shows severe waterlogging, mud and scattered garbage in the main market area of Sector 23, Gurugram, following monsoon rainfall, saying, "This is what our taxes fund."

"I don't mind paying taxes, but it bothers me that I don't get value for money on this expenditure!" the doctor-turned-entrepreneur wrote in a separate post, sharing a cropped image allegedly of his bank statement.

Gurugram, often dubbed the "Millennium City," is home to hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and tech unicorns. Yet, the city frequently faces criticism for severe civic shortcomings.

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See the posts here:

Social media reaction

With over 799,800 views and around 2,000 likes, the post gained huge traction, sparking mixed reactions. "No offence, but if I were you I'd have relocated to Monaco or Hong Kong asap and helped the future generation of Indians from there in any which way I could. All this goes in the pockets of babus who get fat and even more arrogant," one user suggested in the comment section.

Dr Malpani responded, saying, "I earned this money in India, so I am quite happy to pay it back to the government as taxes. All I am asking for is that they deliver value for the money which they collect from me. Is that asking too much?"

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"Could move to Thailand/Lanka/Dubai, and not be frustrated about what you get in return for paying this. Instead, you stay, pay your taxes, vent your frustration and test your pain threshold. Sir, which is more important - healthy, peaceful, longer life, or patriotism?" another user wrote.

In response, Dr Malpani said, "Don't forget that the reason I pay these taxes is that I earned the money in India as an Indian citizen. What I want to do is make India a better place for the next generation of students."