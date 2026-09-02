Techie Says Rs 2 Lakh Salary Is The Most 'Dangerous' Comfort Zone, Internet Divided

A social media post by Bengaluru tech professional Shashank Dixit has sparked a lively debate about career and the hidden cost of high salaries. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dixit argued that making Rs 2 lakh a month is one of the "most dangerous" positions a professional can be in. It's not because the money is too low, but because it is "just enough". Explaining his argument, he said that when a paycheck hits that threshold, it brings a sense of security that makes a person comfortable and gradually dismantles personal ambition.

Also read | Popular Sugar Substitute Linked To Heart Attacks And Strokes, Study Warns

"Slowly, your salary becomes your identity. You focus on maintaining income instead of increasing your value, Comfort zone becomes permanent," he added.

He further claimed that Rs 2 lakh per month is "enough to stop asking questions", it is "enough to tell your parents you're doing well", and it is also "enough to enjoy weekends".

"Because now you have something to lose. Rs 2 lakh a month is a lot to bet on something with no guarantee. So you stop betting," he said.

"Start delaying Next month Next year and you become what you feared the most. After a long time, you realise you never lost your ambition. You just started earning enough to ignore it."

Also read | 13-Year-Old Makes Rs 2.5 Lakh In 3 Days By Selling AI Study App Built Without Coding Skills

See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with working professionals who recognised the similar pattern in their own lives. Several commentators shared similar experiences, calling the paycheck "golden bars of a cage" that keep people from pursuing real. But some disagreed.

"The real danger isn't Rs 2L/month. It's when your lifestyle starts costing Rs 2L/month. Income gives you options. Lifestyle inflation quietly takes them away," one user in the comment section.

"The truth is the problem never ends. I'm sure some people make $ 1M/month and still think the same," said another user. "This brought us to the bigger problem... wait, I am not gonna do philosophy here."

"That's so true, but the moment you lose your income(laid off), panic kicks in. Btw, I was in this position, earning $2k a month, then lost the job. Still haven't been able to find a new job because I was in my comfort zone there. So keep building, guys," a third user shared their perspective.