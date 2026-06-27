Spain's Medieval Sport Billarda Reminds Indians Of Childhood Favourite "Gilli Danda"

A traditional game from Spain has caught the attention of many people in India after videos of it went viral on social media. The clips have sparked nostalgia, with many viewers saying the Spanish sport, Billarda, looks almost identical to the Indian game "Gilli danda."

Billarda is a traditional game from Galicia in northwestern Spain. Historical records suggest the game dates back to medieval times and appears in texts from the 13th century. In recent years, the sport has seen a revival, with the Galician Federation of Indigenous Sports helping organise official competitions. Today, Billarda includes league tournaments, playoffs and even international matches.

The viral videos show players placing a small stick on a larger one, flicking it into the air and striking it toward a target. While the game is known as Billarda in Spain, many Indians watching the clips said it looked exactly like 'Gilli danda,' a game that generations have played in streets, villages and playgrounds across the country.

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Gilli danda is believed to be more than 2,000 years old and is widely regarded as one of India's oldest traditional sports. Also spelled 'Gulli-danda,' the game is especially popular in rural areas and small towns. It is played with two sticks: a larger stick called a danda, which is used to strike the smaller stick known as the gilli.

Social Media Reaction

As the videos spread online, Indians flooded social media with comments, saying that the Spanish sport closely resembles the traditional Indian game.

One user commented, "I was 8 years old I visited India for the very first time and I fell in love with this game, Gilli Danda! Very happy memories."

Another user noted, "We used to be champ in this game during our childhood."