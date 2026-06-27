Months After 'Situationship' Remark, Jackky Bhagnani's Dating App Profile Goes Viral. Internet Reacts

Jackky Bhagnani has found himself at the centre of social media buzz after a screenshot claiming to show his profile on a dating app went viral online. The image surfaced months after the actor-producer jokingly referred to his marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a "situationship".

Jackky Bhagnani On Dating App?

A Reddit user recently posted a screengrab from a YouTuber's video alleging Jackky is on Raya, an invite-only dating app. The screenshot shows a profile named ‘Jackky' with ‘Actor/Producer' in the bio. The location is listed as London, United Kingdom. However, the authenticity of the profile has not been independently verified. It's unclear whether the account is real, inactive or created by someone else.

Raya is an invite-only platform popular among celebrities and high-profile professionals for dating, networking and making friends. Unlike mainstream dating apps, prospective users apply and undergo vetting before approval, making it one of the most exclusive platforms.

Jackky Bhagnani's "Situationship" Remark

The timing raised eyebrows as it came months after Jackky Bhagnani's remark about his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh went viral. He had jokingly described their relationship as a "situationship".

“Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” the actor-producer said in a chat with Zingabad. Read the full story here.

Reacting to the online pushback over Jackky's statement, Rakul wrote on her Instagram Story, "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create."

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh found love during the lockdown. The couple eventually got married in Goa in 2024.