Smriti Irani Shares Her 25-Year-Old Ad On Menstrual Hygiene And Breaking Taboo

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is quite active on social media. She keeps on sharing interesting posts and snippets from her daily life and work. Recently, the Union Minister took to social media to share her "first ever" advertisement for a big company which highlights the importance of menstrual hygiene and breaking the taboo around it.

In the clip of a TV commercial shared by Ms Irani, she can be discussing "those five days" -a reference made to the menstrual cycle of a woman. She further goes on to highlight how it is common with every woman. "Periods are god's way of telling us that you are older and wiser," she says in the black-and-white commercial.

Watch the video below:

"When your past 'whispers' ....25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company . However, the subject was not a fancy one. Infact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved . Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes ! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ' no looking back ' #throwbackthursday," the Union Minister wrote in the caption.

She added, "p.s- yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi (Yes I was thin, please don't remind me of the same)".

Since being shared, the post has amassed over a lakh views and 11,000 likes.

