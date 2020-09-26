Sir David Attenborough Broke This Record When He Joined Instagram

Sir David Attenborough joined Instagram on Thursday.

Legendary British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the internet on Thursday as he joined Instagram, setting a new record of the fastest time to reach one million followers on the platform.

The naturalist made his debut on the platform with an IGTV video of himself.

As per Guinness World Records, the followers on his account shot up to one million-mark within four hours of him posting the video. With it, Sir David Attenborough became the fastest user to reach one million followers, smashing actor Jennifer Aniston's record.

The video also received love from his fans all over as it gained more than 14 million views.

"I am making this move... because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying... The list goes on and on," he said in the video.

"Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That's why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change," the western broadcaster captioned his inaugural post.

"Social media isn't David's usual habitat so while he's recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we''re helping to run this account. In case you're wondering, ''we'' are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet," he further wrote.

In the video, Sir David Attenborough further said that he will be utilising the platform to share videos explaining what problems Earth is facing and how the world population can deal with them.

He will also be posting exclusive clips and behind-the-scenes content. However, it is clear that Sir David won't be creating and posting content all alone.

His frequent collaborators Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, who worked with him on his upcoming Netflix documentary ''A Life On Our Planet,'' will help him manage the account. As they further added in the caption.