Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Reveals Their Dating Timeline And How They Met

After Jennifer Aniston made her relationship with wellness coach and author Jim Curtis Instagram-official last year, her boyfriend has now opened up about it.

Jim Curtis spoke to TODAY yesterday, where he revealed that Jennifer Aniston and he were introduced through mutual friends.

Jim Curtis told Craig Melvin, "The origin story? Friends just introduced us. Yeah, that's it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat. It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close."

Speaking of how long they have been together, Jim Curtis added, "A long time. Months now, almost close to a year."

Craig then joked that he was letting Curtis "off the hook" as he was visibly blushing.

When Jennifer Aniston Made Her Relationship With Jim Curtis Instagram-Official

Back in November last year, Jennifer Aniston made things Instagram-official with Jim Curtis.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple wrapped in a warm embrace.

Wishing Jim, 50, on his special day, the 56-year-old actor wrote, "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished," she added.

As soon as the post hit social media, users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumours in July, 2025, after the two were captured together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt (2000-2005) and Justin Theroux (2015-2018).