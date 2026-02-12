Jim Curtis's Kiss Of Love For Girlfriend Jennifer Aniston On Her 57th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston made her relationship with wellness coach and author Jim Curtis Instagram-official last year. The two keep posting lovely pictures on social media now and then. The FRIENDS star turned 57 yesterday, and her beau Jim Curtis shared a carousel featuring the couple sharing a kiss.

The caption read, "HBD MY (heart emoji)."

Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Post For Jim Curtis Last Year

Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple wrapped in a warm embrace. Wishing Jim, 50, on his special day, the then-56-year-old actor penned, "Happy birthday, my love." "Cherished (red heart emoji)," she added.

Jim Curtis On His First Meeting With Jennifer Aniston

Jim Curtis spoke to TODAY earlier this year, where he revealed that he and Jennifer Aniston were introduced through mutual friends. He told Craig Melvin, "The origin story? Friends just introduced us. Yeah, that's it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat. It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close."

Speaking of how long they have been together, Jim Curtis added, "A long time. Months now, almost close to a year." Craig then joked that he was letting Curtis "off the hook" as he was visibly blushing.

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt (2000-05) and Justin Theroux (2015-18).