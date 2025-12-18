Singaporean House Help Claims Employer Makes Her Pay For Groceries And Supplies, Pays "Lowest Salary"

A domestic worker in Singapore has taken to social media, sharing their distressing experience with the employer, The Independent Singapore reported. They claimed that they are expected to cover food, groceries and household supplies out of their own pocket, despite receiving the lowest basic salary.

They also lost 6 kgs during the tenure of the job, and despite complaints, the employer did not make any changes. "I want to change employer but I have bad record Bcs I can't finish contract before," they said in the Facebook post titled, "I really need advice. I've been working for my employer for almost a year."

The house help jotted down ongoing problems at the workplace in the post in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid group. Neither her nor the employer's identities were revealed.

"Less than 3 months during which I've been working here, I've bought all my groceries COMPLETELY with my own money until today. I've bought snacks, bread, tea, and coffee, even toiletries myself since the beginning when I arrived, while I get the lowest basic salary," they wrote as the first point.

"Previously, I took cooking ingredients with their permission, but they complained a lot because they were buying for Ahma (grandmother), and my mistake was to give in and buy cooking ingredients for myself. They then said to stop buying cooking ingredients for me."

As per the report, her account reveals a pattern of delayed wages, long hours and mounting physical and mental exhaustion. "They paid my salary very slowly, more than a month [late]," they said as the second point.

They also complained about the schedule as in the third point, they said, "My work schedule is very busy, lasting until 11 PM or even later every day, even though I try to manage my time wisely, and it's very difficult to take a break during the day, even just to sit and have a coffee."

"I'm very tired I lost more than 6kg of weight before the medical. First time medical I lost 6kg."

Further, they said that they still works until late at night even though it's her day off. "I work very hard to be perfect because all my employers are too fussy and it makes me mentally and physically exhausted."

"I also always buy things to clean the house even though I tell them before they run out," they added.

Social media reaction

While reacting to the post, many users suggested that they should quit before it takes a major toll their health.

"Why didn't you finish contract before? That is a red flag in your story yes," one user wrote.

"What's the use of having an MOM in 1st half of a year? In 3mos, you've already know whats happening inside of the work site. You don't have to pushed yourself when you're mentally, physically drained," another wrote.

"Change employer," one user simply said.