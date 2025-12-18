Musician Discovers Harvard Acceptance Email After 6 Years: "I Felt Proud Of Myself"

A musician was shocked and saddened to discover an email from Harvard University in his inbox, informing him of his acceptance to the prestigious institution six years after it was sent. In an Instagram video, the musician revealed that he had applied to Harvard while in high school and was initially placed on the waitlist. He stated that he thought he had never received a confirmation email about his acceptance.

The email was discovered while the musician was cleaning out his old email inbox. He said that he had written appeal letters and done everything he could to get accepted, but never heard back. The musician has since reflected on how the missed opportunity has shaped his life, leading him to pursue a career in music

"It was my dream school, so I wrote appeal letters and all, but I never heard back," he said in the video, which gained significant traction, with more than 2 million views, 1 lakh likes and nearly 500 comments.

"I decided to move on. I started writing songs and now I became a musician," he said in the video.

"Then three days ago, I was going through my old email inbox and I found an email from Harvard six years ago that I haven't opened. I don't understand how I missed this."

"Initially, I was mad, then sad, then I felt proud of myself. And now this whole thing is just funny. Thing is, I know nothing changed after I opened this email."

"But I just wanted to say this story out loud because if I'm the only one in the world who knows this story, I'll be too sad."

The story highlights the importance of regularly checking one's email and the unpredictability of life's paths, and has resonated with many on social media.

Social Media Reaction

"WHAT that's crazy LOL they didnt even send a letter," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Dude! What a huge accomplishment!! So freaking cool! Maybe reapply and take a class! They do have some free classes online! I think you deserve a Harvard hoodie in any case!!" another user said.

"Sometimes in our life, things happen for a reason. If you really open the email and when to Harvard. You might end up doing something else and will never have this conversation here," a third said.