Watch: Musician Performs Using Spoons, Plates At Restaurant Table. Internet Has Mixed Reactions

A recent viral video of an unconventional music performance shared by a restaurant has created a lot of buzz on Instagram. The reel, shared by the official handle of Geetham Veg Restaurant in Chennai, features a percussionist seated at a table. Instead of drums, he is seen 'playing' empty utensils to create a tune of sorts. He upturned metal plates, bowls, spoons, etc. and bangs on them with two long spoons. People around him are seen applauding the performance. Customers from other tables also clap, and a few seem to be taking videos of the scene.

In the caption, the restaurant tagged the musician "Drums Shivamani" and thanked him. The caption read, "Me to waiter: Where is my sambar vadai? Waiter: @asivamanidrums_official has all the spoons, sir.' Thank you, legend, for giving our customers and us this beautiful experience of a lifetime." Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram and prompted various reactions in the comments section. Some people responded with laughing emojis and joked that it reminded them of doing the same as kids. A few people were critical of the performance as they felt it could be disruptive to the dining experience of others in the restaurant. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:

"Me and my boys in the last bench."

"All these aunties have at least once scolded their kids for doing this in a restaurant; now they applaud for him."

"Me after two drum lessons."

"5 year old me."

"Some dude who just wanted a peaceful lunch..."

"Did anyone not feel irritated?? Performing without anyone's consent is a public nuisance."

"I tried this once, and I was thrown out of the restaurant."

"Sambar Vadai left the chat."

