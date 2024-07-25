Viral Video: Waiter Carries Enormous Trays Laden With Heavy Plates, Internet Says, 'Amazing But Unnecessary'

A waiter carrying a lot of food at once is viral (Photo: Instagram/ extraordinaryproduction)

Waiters and servers at restaurants require a wide range of skills in order to be successful. From managing customers well to serving food with flair, they have to master many facets of their job. Some servers may possess a unique talent that may make them stand out on certain occasions. Recently, a waiter at a Prague restaurant caught Instagram users' attention with his tray-carrying skills. The reel has clocked over 10 million views so far. In the video shared by @extraordinaryproduction, we see the waiter first lift a giant tray with four large plates of food and three big pieces of what look to be rotisserie meat. He balances this spread on one shoulder.

He then bends down to pick up another enormous tray from a low table. This one has five plates of food, three bowls of soup and a stack of empty plates. He carries this spread below the shoulder level. He walks out of the restaurant's kitchen into the main dining area. He carefully climbs up a few stairs too. When he finally reaches the table, he sets down the food with a sigh of relief. Watch the full viral video here.

In the comments, many users were impressed by the waiter's skill. Some were concerned that carrying trays like that would be unsafe in general and bad for his health in the long run. While appreciating the waiter's abilities, some were also worried about other factors leading to accidents. Read a few of the reactions from Instagram users below:

"Whoever recorded this should have been carrying the second tray."

"Good job, man! That's amazing, but it shouldn't be celebrated. Your bosses should ensure you have support and help. I'm sorry they don't."

"The waiter is absolutely amazing. How he manages to lift two trays full of meals is incredible. I hope that he is tipped well."

"Not good for health and safety. No boss should expect you to do that."

"Completely unnecessary but impressive nonetheless."

"Amazing but totally unnecessary. But most likely just for the camera."

"That's definitely not good for his back. He's gonna regret that 20 years from now."

"The problem I have with this is no room for error. Someone could round a corner and it would be history."

"It's not that I don't trust the waiter to carry that food to my table, it's just that I don't have faith in other people or random events to stand in his way and cause havoc."

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

