Taika Waititi And Chef Andy Hearnden Cook Together For Their Partners, Video Is Viral

Taika Waititi recently teamed up with a popular chef in a viral video (Photo: Instagram/ andyhearnden)

Popular chef Andy Hearnden (also known as "Andy Cooks") recently cooked alongside Taika Waititi to make a dish for their partners. The video has taken the Internet by storm and won many hearts online. In the reel, Taika can be seen imitating Andy's signature style of asking his partner what she wants him to cook. Taika's wife, Rita Ora, can be seen replying, "Pispili!" She whispers and confirms the name with Katelyn Flood, Andy's partner (who is also seen in the video). Pispili

Taika struggles to get the name right, prompting Rita to ask, in frustration, "Where's Andy?" Taika assures her that he can do it, but in the kitchen, the chef appears and he asks for his help. The two then begin preparing the dish together. While Andy chops some of the greens, he gives Taika mint leaves to pick. Andy looks to be doing much of the heavy lifting in the recipe, while Taika follows his lead and enlivens the cooking session with his comedic gestures. Once the dish is ready, Rita Ora comes to inspect it. She tells her husband, "You definitely didn't do that." Later, the men serve their partners the delicacy and they seem to love it.

In the caption, Andy wrote, "We were having way too much fun filming this video and I wasn't 100% happy with how the dish turned out so I'm gonna remake the dish again and will post the updated recipe then." Watch the full viral video here:

The reel has received over 12 million views so far. Many Instagram users enjoyed this collaboration between Andy and Taika. Read some of the comments below:

"Andy Cooks, directed by Taika."

"The duo we didn't know we needed! Love this."

"This was so brilliantly done!"

"The random collab that I can't see myself living without now."

"Tea towel work on point."

"The misphonia from knife against marble, so real."

"Andy is pretty much bringing all characters from different universes at this point."

Last year, Andy Hearnden's video showing him making vada pav went viral. Click here to read the full story.

