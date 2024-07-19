'Every Time I Try To Eat Healthy' - Video Creator's Editing Skills Amaze Internet

A viral video with extremely smooth transitions has wowed people (Photo: Instagram/ nicosobo)

A video creator's unique take on healthy eating has gone viral on Instagram. Nico Sobolewski's creative video editing shows how "healthy" foods seem to always disappear around him. The smoothness of his transitions and relatable content have delighted Instagram users. For instance, when he goes to cut into a watermelon, it is seen 'exploding' into a bunch of (empty) rubber balloons. When someone places an apple on top of his mug, he reaches out to hold it, but cannot do so. In the next shot, he peels off an apple sticker from the wall - as if the fruit was never really there. Next, he begins chopping a carrot on a wooden board. However, it seems to 'vanish' a few moments later.

There are several such instances of smooth transitions where "healthy" foods seem to always elude the creator. Mushrooms turn into whipped cream, tomatoes turn into a fake 'red nose,' and a banana transforms into an inflated version of itself. The caption of the reel reads, "Every time I try to eat something healthy, this happens…" Watch the full video to get the essence:

The reel has received over 10 million views so far. It was first uploaded several weeks ago, but it has continued to make the rounds online. Instagram users have been amazed at Nico's skills and the finesse with which he has edited the video. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Wow so good! Kinda like a masterpiece."

"Brilliant and also my life!!"

"Me: what is happening? My brain: ...I have no idea."

"I was expecting at least one fake or cake."

"Lmao the way the carrot just disappears from the cutting board all of a sudden when you flip it haha."

"The transitions are clean I'm questioning my eyesight now."

"Please stop, I barely have a brain to process this."

"This is the most fun I've had in ages."

