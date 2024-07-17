Viral Now: Artist Paints Gordon Ramsay's Portrait Using A Kitchen Knife, Wows Internet

A viral video shows an artist painting Gordon Ramsay in a unique way (Photo: Instagram/ thejensendean)

Our social media feeds can sometimes leave us amazed at the unique talents of different artists who showcase their work online. Recently, a reel of an artist who painted a chef's portrait using a kitchen knife went viral on Instagram. The subject was none other than celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay. In the video by artist Jensen Dean, we get a brief glimpse at how he created the portrait that wowed many users. We see him make a few seemingly random strokes on the canvas with the knife and paint.

He first layers it with a shade of bright pink and later builds on the base with other colours. We get only partial sneak peeks into his process and we see the chef's face begin to take shape as the artist expertly adds more detail. The final result shows the complete masterpiece and the famous chef's sombre visage is observed looking towards the viewer. In the caption, the artist revealed that "not a single paintbrush was used in this artwork." Watch the full clip below:

The reel has clocked 4 million views so far. In the comments, many people were left stunned by the final result. Several hoped that Gordon would see the portrait. Check out how some Instagram users reacted below:

"This is phenomenal."

Wow, that is so creative.

"Someone cooked here."

"That is awesome. So much talent."

"Please tell me Gordon himself saw this cause this is amazing."

"We need more modern art like this."

"See there's modern art which sucks, then there's this type of modern art which is incredible."

"Do The Rock with a rock."

Before this, a Singaporean artist's gigantic food-themed mural in Tamil Nadu took the Internet by storm. Various South Indian dishes were featured on it. Many users showered the artist with praise. Click here to read the full story.

